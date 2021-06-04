This is the new 2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible with M xDrive, it is powered by a six-cylinder in-line engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology which has increased the output by 60hp over the former model. The vehicle is capable of generating a maximum output of 510hp and 650Nm of torque and the acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 3.7 seconds.

The power of the vehicle is channeled through an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic.

The new model breaks new ground for M cars as an open-top high-performance Sports car with all-wheel drive, the model features the Classic M formula of dynamism, agility and precision combined with usability as well as long-distance capabilities. The open-top feature enables the driver to experience unobstructed access to the sun, wind as well as the sound of the engine which ensures a performance experience.

The new Panel bow soft top can be opened or closed in 18 seconds even when the vehicle is moving. Additionally, the soft top is 40% lighter than the roof of the previous model and the boot capacity is 80 litres larger.

The exterior of the new M4 Convertible features a large, vertical BMW kidney grille in M-specific design, large air intakes for cooling the engine and brakes, M Side Gills and an exhaust system with two pairs of tailpipes joined with M specific diffuser. The exhaust system consists of electronically controlled flaps to ensure a rich soundtrack.

The interior features an ergonomically optimised cockpit with M specific display and controls, new M sport seats with optional ventilation system and Merino leather trim as standard. Bucket sports seats are also available as optional.

The M carbon exterior package together with the BMW M performance parts are available as options.

The M xDrive all-wheel-drive system as well as the Active M Differentials improve the traction, stability and dynamism of the vehicle. The company also offers a rear-biased setup and three modes i.e 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD for simple rear wheel drive with the stability control system deactivated.

The vehicle also features an adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers, M Servotronic steering wheel with shifting ratios and M Compound Brakes all as standard. On the other hand, the M Carbon ceramic brakes are available as an option.

The vehicle has been set up with an M-specific control button that enables direct access to the engine, chassis, steering, braking system and M xDrive settings. The M mode button enables personalised configurations from the driver assistance system and the displays in the instrument cluster and Head-up display. Road and Sport driving modes are available as standard whereas Track mode is activated when M Drive Professional is selected.

The new model also features a wide selection of driver assistance systems including steering and lane control assistant, active navigation function and Emergency lane assistant. Parking and Reversing assistants are also available but optional.

In addition, three zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, hi-fi sound system and the BMW Live Cockpit Professional system with digital display grouping, BMW maps and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant are available as standard specification for the model.

An M Race Track package available as optional reduces the weight of the vehicle by 25kgs with features like M Carbon ceramic brakes, M light-alloy wheels and M carbon bucket seats.