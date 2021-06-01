California based Czinger have revealed full specifications of their Czinger 21C hypercar. The car is now production ready after receiving key updates within the last few months. They were prepared to showcase two cars at the Geneva Motor Show 2021 but that was postponed alongside the show itself.

The 21C enters the scene at a time when most car makers are moving away from combustion engines, they have combined a V8 engine and two electric motors meaning it should be able to pass most emission regulations especially in California and Europe in general.

Despite the added weight that comes with a hybrid system, Czinger managed to get a 1:1 power-weight-ratio. The combined output is 1,250hp and the weight is rated at 1.240kg. An optional power upgrade of 100hp is also available, bringing the total power output to 1,350hp. In comparison, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale has a similar V8 hybrid setup but weighs in at 1600kg and produces 986hp.

Even more interesting is the nature of the engine used on the Czinger 21C, a 2.88L twin-turbo V8 developed in-house. This is the most power dense production engine in the world right now. While the engine drives the rear wheels, two electric motors are responsible for driving the front wheels. In addition, the powertrain benefits from a 800v system.

Czinger 21C Specs

Top Speed 281mph / 452kmh 0-100km/h (0-62mph) 1.9s 0-300km/h (0-186mph) 8.5s 1/4 Mile 8.1s Engine 2.88L V8 Twin-Turbo Output 1250hp (1350hp with power upgrade option) Weight 1240kg Electric Drive 2 e-motors + Lithium batteries Gearbox 7 Speed Sequential Redline 11,000rpm

The lithium batteries are charged through regenerative braking and via a Motor Generator Unit (MGU) which is connected to the engine.

The Czinger 21C will be built in Los Angeles and is limited to just 80 cars worldwide each priced at $2,050,000.