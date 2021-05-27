Meet the new Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, limited to 3 units worldwide and the second custom built Rolls-Royce model after the Sweptail from 2017. With a rumored price of $28 million a piece, this is now the most expensive new car in the world, beating the Bugatti La Voiture Noire.

Rolls Royce coachbuilding is the root of the brand and it represents an opportunity for a selected few to take part in creating unique commissions of future historic significance. The new Boat Tail is the ultimate pinnacle of a four year collaboration with three special clients and it’s not a concept created to be sold.

Rolls Royce Coachbuilding requires elite artistic skills, the marquee has to interrogate and understand the two worlds deeply before he can begin. First is the context of the client i.e their individual life space, how they celebrate, who they surround themselves with and the experiences that define their best moment. The second is a broader cultural context in which the Coachbuilt car will exist i.e color palettes, couture, artistic taste, hospitality and movements in architecture.

The Boat tail was built and designed for three potential clients who shared a deep appreciation of nautical design, J-Class yachts was referenced as inspiration points and the the clients shared the same demand to create a model never seen before. After consultation, an agreement was reached to build three cars with similar bodies but highly personalized individually.

The vehicle is nearly 5.8 metres long and the front profile is centered on the new iconic Pantheon grille and lights. The grille is an integral part of the front created with the freedom of design used only on models within the Coachbuild portfolio. In addition, the horizontal daytime running lights form a strong brow line for the vehicle and frames the classical round headlights.

In the rear part of the car, the aft deck which is a modern interpretation of the wooden rear decks of historic boat tails consists of large swathes of wood. The interior features Caleidolegno veneer and black and grey material which are typically used in the interior will be used on the exterior.

The interior also features a fixed canopy roof that adds to the sculptural form of the vehicle, the sweeping roofline elements extending to the rear and is scented with the flying buttresses. In addition, the interior leather is designed to match the bonnet of the Boat Tail with the front seats finished in a darker hue and the rear seats finished in a lighter tone

The instrument panel dials feature a Guilloche decorative technique and a steering wheel with thin trimmed two-tone commission color.

The rear deck can be opened at a press of a button, the deck opens in a sweeping butterfly gesture to reveal a hosting suite. The hosting suite is personalized to the clients liking and the chest is styled with the Rolls Royce al fresco dining experience. One side features aperitifs ‘drinks’ and the other side features cuisine with a complete set of cutleries engraved with ‘boat tail’. A double refrigerator with vintage champagne has also been developed.

In addition, the deck also consists of a rotating cocktail table and two stools with comfortable seating materials. The italian furniture was designed by Rolls Royce and created by Promemoria. The Boat Tail also features a unique parasol beneath the rear centre in anticipation of fine weather whereas the Rolls Royce umbrellas in the doors are for poor weather

Rolls Royce collaborated with Bovet 1822 to re-imagine the iconic Rolls Royce dashboard clock. As a result, two reversible timepieces were designed to be worn on the wrist or placed front and centre of the fascia as the motor car’s clock. One clock is for the lady and the other for the gentleman.

In order to fulfil the clients ambitions, a total of 1813 new parts were created specifically for the parts and designing the Boat Tail itself took 18 months.

To support the requirements of the hosting suite, five electronic control units were developed for the rear part of the vehicle, only then was it possible for the aft deck to lift as well as integrate total climate control to preserve any cuisine stored.

The Boat Tail is a fully homologated road legal vehicle that has undergone extensive dynamic tests including high speed analysis.