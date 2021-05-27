Bentley released details of the brand new Bentayga S. The new luxury SUV will be introducing extra sporting agility, striking design cues as well as unique detailing.

The S version is available for the first time since the Bentayga launch in 2015, the new improved ‘S’ model will provide a more engaging drive through Bentley Dynamic Ride active anti-roll control fitted as standard and an enhanced Sport chassis Mode.

In addition, the Bentley Dynamic Ride was the first electric active roll technology in the world to utilise a 48V system that can respond within 0.3 second with upto 1,300Nm of torque to prevent lateral rolling forces when cornering. A 15% increase in damping results in a stiffened chassis and a platform for more dynamic Sport mode ESC tone.

The new Bentayga S is powered by a 4.0 litre twin-scroll turbocharged V8 petrol engine with a power output of 550hp and 770 Nm of torque. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 4.5 seconds, the top speed is 290km/h. The performance is complemented by a range of 654km and the maximum CO2 emission of 294g/km.

The exterior of the vehicle features ‘S’ logos on the lower edge of the front doors, large rear spoiler, gloss black sills, black door mirrors, black split oval tailpipes and a Blackline Specification as standard. The rear spoiler, lower front and rear bumper and the side sills increase the profile presence of the vehicle.

The interior features a Bentayga S style on the new seats, unique stitching , color split and Alcantara. In addition, the color accents on the instrument panel, centre console, steering wheel and the seat cushions give the vehicle a bold style appearance. The high-resolution display screen can be viewed in Classic or Expanded format.

The SUV is available in four, five or seven seats configurations. Similar to the Continental GT Speed, the Bentayga S offers increased capabilities through improved Sport mode over a standard Bentayga.

Sport mode improves the steering wheel turn-in response and further reduces risks of body-roll thanks to an additional 15% increase in air suspension damping as well as Electronic Stability Control and Bentley Dynamic Ride tune. In addition, a new sport exhaust system is included as standard.

The Bentayga also features off-road comprehensive abilities with All Terrain specification option and four off-road modes; Snow and Wet grass, Dirt and Gravel, Mud and Trail and Sand. The vehicle is also fitted with 22 inch wheels that are ceramic polished by hand in three finishes.