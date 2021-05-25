Brabus has released their second SUV this week, this time focusing on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S. The new package is available for both the coupe and SUV versions.

The engineers have programmed the mapping of the electronic engine control so as to recalibrate the electronic boost pressure control as well as optimize the power delivery without risking the durability of the vehicle. Brabus has done extensive tests both on the racetracks and public roads to ensure safety and performance.

The GLE 63 S is powered by a 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing upto 612 hp and 850 nm of torque. The Brabus PowerXtra B40-S-800 conversion has increased the power of the vehicle by 188hp and further boosted the torque by 150 Nm of torque. As a result, the maximum power output of the vehicle is 800hp at 5,900 rpm and 1000 Nm at a low 3,500rpm and the acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 3.4 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 280km/h.

The gears of the vehicle can be shifted either automatically or manually via the ergonomic Brabus Race paddle shifters on the steering wheel. In addition, a Brabus Memory System that can permanently deactivate the standard automatic start-stop setup is available as optional. Brabus also offers a 3 year warranty or 100,000km tuning warranty for all units.

The company has also fitted the GLE 63 S with a high-performance stainless steel sports exhaust system with actively controlled flaps that optimises the engine performance as well as control the sound depending on the drive mode selected by the driver.

The exterior of the vehicle features a front spoiler that minimises front-axle lift at high speeds and gives the vehicle a sporty look, a touch of racing flair to refine the side view and a Brabus diffuser insert that was designed for the the rear fascia to showcase the titanium/carbon tailpipes. The front spoiler also improves the stability of the vehicle when driving at high speed.

The interior features Alcantara and Brabus Mastic breathable leather on the seats, dashboard door panels and headliners. In addition, the interior also consists of aluminium door lock pins, aluminium pedals, stainless-steel cuffs with a backlit Brabus logo that changes color and carbon fibre elements with high-gloss finish sealer.

The GLE 63 S has been fitted with a set of Brabus alloy wheels which are available in different designs and diameters of 21, 22, 23 or 24 inches. The wheels have been combined with a Brabus choice of low profile tires of size 295/30 R 24 for the vehicle. An exclusive Brabus Monoblock Z ‘Platinum Edition’ hi-tech forged wheels in 10Jx24 king-sized format is also available as an option.

A control module for the Airmatic air suspension system is also available. The air suspension lowers the ride height of the vehicle by 25mm and improves the stance and driving dynamics of the vehicle due to the low centre of gravity.