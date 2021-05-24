Brabus has officially released the performance details of the exclusive high-performance Brabus 800 SUV based on the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC+.

The Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC+ is powered by a 4.0 litre V8 twin-turbo engine. To ensure a maximum boost pressure of 1.6 bar is produced, the vehicle has been fitted with two special Brabus turbochargers with large compressor units and a modified core assembly with reinforced axial bearings.

In addition, new mapping for the injection and and ignition has been programmed throughout extensive test bench and long test drives. The vehicle also features a modified software that is introduced into the control unit of the engine via the plug-and-play Brabus PowerXtra module.

Brabus has fitted the SUV with a Brabus PowerXtra B40S-800 performance upgrade module. The performance upgrade conversion increases the power output of the vehicle by adding 188hp and 150 Nm of torque at driver’s command. The upgrade ensures an increase in power delivery as well as durability and is offered together with a 3-year warranty or 100,000km Tuning warranty.

The maximum output power of the vehicle after the conversion is 800hp at 5,900rpm and 1000Nm peak torque at a low 3,500rpm. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 3.8 seconds while top speed is limited to 280km/h.

The Brabus 800 GLS 63 is fitted with a quad stainless-steel high-performance exhaust system with actively controlled exhaust flaps. This system enables the driver to switch between Sport mode and Coming Home mode. Sport mode is loud whereas Coming Home mode is silent and subtle.

In addition, the Brabus front spoiler mounted on the lower part of the fascia gives the SUV a sporty appearance, the shape of the spoiler prevents the front axle from lifting when the vehicle is at a high speed as well as improve the handling & stability. The air deflectors are tailor-made to improve the air intake, these components are made from carbon fibre with a choice of matt sealing or high gloss.

The GLS 800 is further fitted with a set of Monoblock M 24 inch Platinum Edition hi-tech forged wheels and high-performance tires. The wheels are of size 10Jx24 whereas the tires are in size 295/35 ZR 24 mounted on the front and rear axle.

The Brabus Airmatic air suspension features a special control module that further optimizes driving dynamics as well as lowering the ride height by 25mm.

The interior of the SUV features breathable black leather with grey contrasting stitchings to match the black paint finish. The seat surfaces and the door panels are designed in Arrow Wave design with precision and perforated equally. The perforated parts are adorned with red fabric to match the highlights on the bodywork and the engine cover.