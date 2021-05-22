We have found the perfect car to complete your starter kit for running the next big forex whatsapp group.

Bugatti replicas are more popular than you can imagine, there is always a builder somewhere in the world that is actively trying to replicate the French hypercar for less than the mere $2.5 million retail price.

What we have here started life as a 2008 Hyundai Coupe, it covered a total of 160,000km before the owner decided enough is enough!

A local builder in Kiev was tasked with the challenge of building a cheap Bugatti Chiron with a Hyundai Coupe donating it’s chassis. It seems like the engine remained untouched, a 2.0L I4 sending power to the front wheels via a Mitsubishi automatic gearbox.

From the factory, the Hyundai Coupe or Tiburon in the US produced around 141hp, and with a weight of about 1,280 kg they became popular starter-cars into the world of sports cars. It has also become very popular among builders of replica supercars owing to its affordability.

So if you are in the market for a Chiron but your account balance is short of a few zeros then this might be a good place to start. You stand to get chiron-like headlights which will even change color when blinking left or right, a chiron-like rear taillight bar and even the distinctive C-bar on the side. Diamond stitching on the inside will surely fool the barmaids at your local, drinks on them.