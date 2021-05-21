The UK will have an official debut for a new all-electric Automobili Estrema Fulminea at this year’s Salon Prive.

The Fulminea is a full-electric vehicle built by Automobili Estrema, the company was founded in 2020 by Gianfranco Pizzuto with the aim of making Fulminea the fastest electric vehicle as well as specialise in the design and production of limited edition hypercars.

The Fulminea set-up is able to provide 100kWh of energy to power all four electric motors thanks to its innovative ‘hybrid’ battery pack that is combining Li-ion cells with solid-state electrolyte and ultracapacitors which are in use for the first time.

The total output of the vehicle is 2040hp and the acceleration from 0-320kph is achieved in 10 seconds. In addition, the predicted range is 520km, the battery weighs 300kg and the total weight of the vehicle is only 1500kg. Quite impressive for a full electric car.

Lightweight composite materials have been used to build and design the Fulminea, the designs were optimised through the use of CFD testing which features active aerodynamic elements like the retractable rear wing and the front air intakes.

Salon Privé Concours d’Élégance will feature new concepts and prototype classes that the Fulminea will also take part in. The top ten innovative designs selected will be presented throughout the week at the Cricket square on the South Lawn of Blenheim Palace in a covered display.

In addition, the exclusive enclave will be overlooked by guests dining on their private terraces as well as present collectors and enthusiasts an opportunity to engage with the designers and manufactures. Beyond the Concours, a lawn full of luxury supercar manufacturers will also present showcasing their latest releases.