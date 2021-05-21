Goodwood announced that the Central Feature at the 2021 Festival of Speed will be celebrating Lotus from 8-11th July. The Norfolk brand is known for its developed road and race cars including their latest full-electric Evija hypercar.

Lotus was last selected for the Central Feature marquee in 2012 to celebrate the singularity of purpose of a Lotus race car but this year the sculpture will be created using a new design that is guaranteed to be more accessible and interactive.

The new approach will align perfectly with the development and innovative technology of Lotus together with its leading engineering approach of design and manufacturing.

The Lotus Type 25 still holds a Goodwood Motor Circuit lap record, the record stands as a tribute to the driver’s skill and bravery as well as the passion for lightweight engineering and innovations thriving at Lotus till this day.

At the 2021 event, Lotus will present a dynamic debut of the new Emira sports car which is built as part of Lotus transformation, the vehicle will feature new technology, comfort, functionality as well as useability. The Emira is expected to go into production later this year at Hethel Norfolk facility (home of Lotus).