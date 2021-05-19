Lamborghini officially released the new Direzione Cor Tauri, a roadmap to decarbonization of future Lamborghini models and of Sant’Agata Bolognese site which is based on providing support to its environmental sustainability plan. Direzione Cor Tauri means ‘Towards Cor Tauri’.

Lamborghini will currently focus on identifying technologies and solutions to ensure top performance and driving dynamics remain a tradition, Cor Tauri is the brightest star in Taurus Constellation and it represents Lamborghini’s future move towards electrified vehicles.

In addition, the Cor tauri lamborghini roadmap will consist of three phases, Celebrating the combustion engine, Hybrid transition and the First fully-electric Lamborghini.

Celebrating the combustion engine is the first phase and it will run from 2021- 2022, the phase will be presenting models paying tribute to the company’s success. It will be identified by the development of combustion engines for models that pay homage to Lamborghini’s history and its past and present iconic products. This first phase will also focus on celebrating Lamborghini’s steady sales growth, iconic super sports cars, unique designs and technology innovations as well as the craftsmanship. Two new V12 model line-up cars will be announced in 2021.

The Hybrid transition is the second phase that will begin by the end of 2024. Lamborghini is expected to launch its first hybrid series production car in 2023 and by 2024 the entire range will be electrified. The engineers focus will be on building a performance vehicle with an authentic driving experience, to develop new technology for the models as well as use lightweight carbon fiber materials to reduce the weight of the vehicle due to electrification. The main goal for this phase will be to reduce the CO2 emissions by 50% by 2025.

Lamborghini will use 1.5 billion euros investment reserved for over four years to lead the hybrid transition, this is a sign of the company’s sense of responsibility towards the need for concrete response through innovations to transformation affecting the automotive industry.

The first fully-electric Lamborghini will launch during the third phase, signaling a fourth model in the future. The technological transformations on this phase will focus on ensuring high performance as well as positioning of the product at the top. Cor Tauri will be represented by a fourth full-electric model.