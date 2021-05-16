Mercedes-Benz Vans officially premiered the new EQT concept for their small van segment. The T-Class is a full electric vehicle with upto 7-seats and a spacious luggage compartment.

The concept EQT features balanced proportions and sensual surface designs. The black front panel with LED headlights on the bonnet gleams with a star pattern. The star patterns are different in sizes with 3D effect and have been used on the front panel, on the 21 inch alloy wheels finished in high-sheen, the panoramic roof and electric longboard in the rear.

In addition, a lightstrip that connects the LED headlamp to the LED rear lamp is also available, this in combination with the high-gloss paint work creates a contrast for the car that results in high-quality aesthetic.

The interior of the EQT concept is finished in an elegant Black and White contrast, the seats are covered in white nappa leather with the centre seat panel consisting of recycled leather. The upper section is shaped like a wing profile with a seashore pebble appearance and blends together with the instrument cluster.

Furthermore, round air-vents finished in gloss black, galvanized trim elements, a multifunctional steering wheel and the lighting on the centre console, doors and foot well emphasizes the high-quality of the vehicle and its modern appearance.

The Mercedes MBUX infotainment system can be operated using the free-standing central display with touch function and optionally ‘hey Mercedes’ voice assistant. In addition, the MBUX system can also interact with the driver with the help of predictive functions as well as display traffic information and over the air updates.

The EQ tile in the main menu serves as a central point of access to the specific displays and settings including the charging currents, departure time, energy flow and consumption histogram. The EV-specific navigation services also display charging stations, electric ranges, charge level, weather and traffic situations.

For maximum variability and functionality, the T-Class features large sliding doors, three child seats, foldable third-row seats, a panoramic roof and a vertical tailgate and window for a spacious load compartment. A transport box for pets and other leisure equipment is also available.

The EQT concept will be launched in 2022 together with the commercially positioned Citan which will celebrate its premier including a fully electric variant this year.