New images of the upcoming Tesla Model S Plaid/Plaid+ have emerged from Laguna Seca raceway as it undergoes its final testing phase. The images of the prototype have been accompanied by unconfirmed reports of a possible lap record of 1:30:XX minutes. This would make it faster that several supercars including the new Porsche 992 Turbo S, Ferrari F8 Tributo and the Lamborghini Huracan Evo.

The Model S Plaid is a 1,020hp super sedan with a 0-60mph time of 1.99s, and a 1/4 mile time of 9.23s at 155 mph. The top speed is 200mph. These figures will make it quicker than cars such as the McLaren 765LT and the Porsche 992 Turbo S. A Bugatti Chiron will complete the 1/4 mile in 9.4s albeit with a faster trap speed of 158mph.

The company says the Model S Plaid will be the quickest production car once its launched. Deliveries will begin in 2021 for the ‘regular’ Plaid version, while a long range Plaid+ version will be made available later in the year. This version will be priced from. $139,990

Model S Plaid Model S Plaid+ Output: 1020hp 1100hp+ Range 390 miles 520 miles 0-60mph 1.99s 1.8s Top Speed 200mph 200mph 1/4 mile 9.23s @ 155mph <9s Price $112,990 $139,990

Pricing is quite enticing, $112,990 for a 1020hp super sedan with a 200mph top speed. This pricing aligns itself with the likes of a diesel S-Class, entry level Porsche 992, X5 M Competition just to name a few.

Photos by @klwtts on Instagram