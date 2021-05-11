Spofec has offered a limited edition of their ‘Overdose’ supercar models which is based on the Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge and strictly limited to only three units worldwide.

The brand name ‘Spofec’ is derived from the first letters of ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’. The carbon widebody of this Rolls-Royce Wraith was designed and shaped in cooperation with a German Designer Vittorio Strosek who used hi-tech compounds from Formula 1 for a perfect low weight- high strength combination as well as surface quality.

Spofec has equipped the vehicle with wider front and rear fenders that results in a total width of 208cm at the rear axle. The vehicle has also been fitted with a set of 22 inch SP2 hi-tech forged wheels combined with high-performance tires in dimensions of 10.5Jx22 wheels with 295/30 ZR 22 for the rear axle and 9.5Jx22 wheels with 265/36 ZR22 tires for the front axle. The wheels consist of nine pairs of double spokes and a large cover concealing the wheel bolts painted in black.

The exterior of the vehicle features air intakes on each side of the car to supply the brakes with sufficient air, carbon front fascia to reduce front axle lift during high-speed and a naked carbon spoiler lip as aesthetic. In addition, a Spofec Performance Upgrade is also available for additional power together with the processor-driven N-TRONIC modules that control the engine with special mapping for injection and ignition as well as increasing the boost pressure.

The 6.6 litre twin-turbo V12 engine has been tuned to generate a maximum output of 717hp at 5,700rpm, 986Nm peak torque at a low 1,800 rpm and the acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 4.2 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h.

Spofec Overdose also offers high-performance special control module air-suspension that lowers the ride height 40mm up to a speed of 140km/h. At high speeds, the body raises up automatically to its original height.