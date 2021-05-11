Ford will be launching its most innovative all-electric F-150 Lightning truck at 9.pm on May 19th at the Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn.

The F-150 Lightning truck aims to be America’s best selling truck just like the gasoline powered F-Series. It will combine innovations, capabilities and technologies all unique to the F-Series including power, payload and towing capabilities of Hallmark all Built Ford Tough Trucks.

The President and CEO of Ford Jim Farley quoted that the F-150 Lightning Truck is way quicker than the original F-150 Lightning Performance truck and will continue to improve through over-the-air-updates. The new truck is also capable of powering a home during a power outage.

The all-electric truck will be built at the Ford Rouge Complex by Ford-UAW workers, the production is set to begin next spring at the new Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Centre.