Mansory has revealed their take on the Ferrari Portofino, giving it their usual dose of forged carbon fiber parts as well as increased power outout. The full electric ‘retractable hard top’ (RHT) has been finished completely in dark forged carbon for the first time but the functions remain untouched.

Additional lightweight body components made of dark forged carbon have also been used on the exterior features including the front and rear apron, the side skirts, the side flaps, the rear spoiler and on all the air outlets in the bonnets and side wings.

The vehicle features a standard output of 620hp, 760Nm torque and the acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 3.45seconds. After an overhaul of the engine management and exhaust system conversion, the V8 engine is now capable of generating a maximum output of 720hp and 890Nm of torque. The acceleration from 0-100km/h has been reduced to 3.0 seconds.

This Ferrari Portofino has also been fitted with a set of modified YT.5 wheels and high-performance tyres. The wheels are in dimensions 9×21 with 245/330 21 (VA) on the front axle and 11.5x 22 with 305/25 22 (HA) on the rear axle. The YT.5 wheels have been used on the F8XX for the first time on the Mansory programme but will be available for all Ferrari models from this year.

Inside the vehicle, the interior has been designed and finished in fine smooth black leather and almost all the seams and control buttons are finished in yellow. The interior also features a sports leather steering wheel, floor mats with yellow edges and several embroidered logos. The three buttons on the dual-clutch gearbox consists of the color Green, White and Red, the colors reflect those on the Italian national flag.