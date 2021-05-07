A new Brabus 800 based on the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC+ has been unveiled. The E63 AMG sedan has been enhanced both visually and in terms of driving dynamics. The vehicle has been equipped with custom naked-carbon aerodynamic enhancement parts and a set of hi-tech 21-inch forged wheels.

The E63 S 4MATIC+ sedan is powered by a 4.0litre V8 twin-turbo engine that generates a standard output of 450kW\ 612hp and 850Nm of torque. The new and tested Brabus B40S-800 performance kit increases the power output of the vehicle by adding 138kW/ 188hp and an extra 150Nm of torque, all this comes with a 3 year or 100,000km mile tuning warranty.

The performance upgrade equipped by Brabus enables the E63 S 4MATIC+ to produce a maximum output of 588kW/ 800hp at 6,600rpm, 1000Nm peak torque at a low 3,600rpm and achieve the acceleration from 0-100km/h in just 3.0 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 300km/h. The Brabus 800 tops the charts as one of the most powerful sedans and station wagons in the world.

Specially configured high-performance turbochargers which features a larger compressor unit and an enhanced core assembly with reinforced axial bearings that produce 1.6 bar maximum boost pressure has been developed for the vehicle to live up to the Brabus 800 design.

In addition, a Brabus plug-and-play PowerXtra module is also available and has been connected to the engine management system. This auxiliary control unit enables a special mapping for injection, ignition and boost pressure control. The vehicle has also been equipped with special carbon air intakes developed and merged on the right and left side of the radiator grille to ensure the engine is supplied with sufficient air.

The driving performance has been improved by the combination of the high-performance Brabus engine, the nine-speed automatic transmission and the 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. The nine-speed automatic transmission can be shifted either manually or automatically via Brabus Race aluminium paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

Brabus 800 E63 S AMG 1 of 11

A Brabus Start-Stop memory system is available for customers who prefer to deactivate the automatic standard start-stop system permanently at a touch of a button.

Brabus has equipped the E63 S 4MATIC+ with a high-performance stainless-steel exhaust system with four steel/ carbon tailpipes that reduces the exhaust backpressure to ensure an optimized power supply. The exhaust flaps can control the exhaust sound, for instance, ‘coming home’ mode is discreet and quiet whereas ‘Sport mode’ is loud and powerful.

The sporty appearance of the vehicle is as a result of the enhanced naked carbon aerodynamic component on the radiator grille and front spoiler which are available in either gloss or matte finish. The rear spoiler on the trunk lid is shaped and designed to generate downforce on the rear axle and ensure optimal balance. The carbon diffuser inserts for the rear fascia also contributes to the sporty appearance by perfectly framing the tailpipes of the sport exhaust system.

The E63 S 4MATIC+ has been fitted with a set of 21 inch custom alloy wheels, the vehicle pictured features Brabus Monoblock ‘Platinum Edition’ Z forged wheels in the same contrasting color to match the radiator grille. The wheels have been developed in a hi-tech forging process and also combine low weight to with maximum strength.

The front axle features 9Jx21 wheels with 255/30 ZR21 tires whereas the rear axle is mounted with 10.5Jx21 wheels with 295/25 ZR21 tires. In addition, the standard air suspension lowers the ride height by 10mm or 20mm depending on either Sport, comfort or Sport+ modes.

A Brabus Stainless-steel scuff plate with backlit Brabus logo that changes color to match the interior ambient is available as an exclusive specialty interior refinement from Brabus. The cockpit also features aluminium door pins, and pedals.

The Brabus upholstery shop produces custom Brabus fine leather including Alcantara available in a variety of colors, genuine carbon inlays and precious wood which can be tailor-made and finished in different colors and design.

The Brabus 800 can be ordered as a sedan or wagon