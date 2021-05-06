The Porsche 911 GT3 MR from the 991.2 generation recently lapped the long 20.832 km track on the Nordschleife in 6:54.340 minutes in the presence of a notary.

This GT3 RS was equipped with an enhanced MR Performance kit which has been tested numerous times on the track to ensure that it provides the best performance both on the track and club racing.

The performance kit on the Porsche is based on the modifications made on the Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR which holds the record for the fastest modified sports car on the Nordschleife track. In preparation for the timed lap, a few changes were made on the 911 GT3 RS MR, the vehicle was fitted with non-road-legal seats to ensure safety for the driver.

The MR Performance Kit consists of MR coilover kit adjustable in 3\4 ways, MR brake upgrade kit and MR aerodynamic package. The MR brake upgrade kit features brake pads, brake line set and an optional magnesium wheel set.

On the other hand, the MR aerodynamic package consists of flics, air guide elements, wing support brackets and rear wing including side plates. In addition, the package also contains carbon fibre components on the engine deck lid, gurney flap, mounting bracket and on the aero disc (optional).

The MR Performance Kit is exclusively available from Manthey Racing.