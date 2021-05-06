A new McLaren Speedtail has just been listed for sale in Dubai, this is one of only 106 cars that are planned for production. It’s the spiritual successor to the McLaren F1, utilizing the same central driver seat configuration among other special tribute features.

The car for sale here is listed at a price of $3.5 million dollars, reflecting a significant premium over the $2.9 million start price. Understandably so as all 106 units were sold out immediately after the official announcement. New interested buyers will have to acquire one through second hand dealers.

This Speedtail has been painted in a special McLaren blue known as Dark Sapphire Pearl, with beige interior complementing the overall spec which has options worth $370,000. It’s a new car with only delivery mileage from the factory, the new owner will thus begin a new journey with the hypercar from scratch.

The McLaren Speedtail is powered by a hybrid system with knowledge gained from the P1. A 4.0L V8 twin-turbo is mated to a parallel hybrid system eMotor to produce a combined output of 1.035hp. Due to its unique aerodynamic design, the Speedtail can achieve a top speed of up to 250mph making it one of the fastest hypercars on the market.

