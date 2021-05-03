Meet the new Hennessey Mammoth 1000 based on the 2021 Dodge Ram TRX pickup. The new model is powered by a supercharged 6.2 litre V8 engine which generates a maximum output of 1,012 hp and has been extensively modified into a 7-seat SUV. The vehicle is capable of accelerating from 0-100km/h in approximately 3.2 seconds and ¼ mile in 11.4 seconds with a 120mph trap speed. The new SUV is available with comfort adult seven-seats and the production is limited to only 20 units worldwide.

The SUV variant is based on the new Ram TRX but the bodywork has been further enhanced by Hennessey Performance. The bespoke bodywork features a roofline extended to the new C-pillar above the rear taillights, a fairly large rear-side window and rear screens while still maintaining the luggage space behind the third row seats.

The company founder and CEO John Hennessey mentioned that the new SUV model is similar to the VelociRaptor SUV but with a lot more horsepower. The vehicle offers a combination of space, power and exclusivity with the new Ram TRX truck as the base vehicle.

The complete vehicle is supplied with a full year warranty or 36,000 mile warranty. Hennessey engineers have upgraded the bodywork and supercharger system together with the new HPE engine calibration to ensure that the power output of the vehicle is increased from 702 hp to 1,012 hp whereas the torque is increased from 650lb-ft to 969 lb-ft of torque.

The new SUV model features a Mammoth Off-Road package which includes a custom front bumper with LED lights, 2.5 inch lift and front suspension leveling kit as standard. A set of 20 inch Hennessey 10-spoke wheels and 35 inch off-road tires are also available as part of the package.

The Mammoth 1000 SUV exterior upgrades features a bespoke Five-door SUV Conversion, custom Mammoth Front bumper, Hennessey exterior badge, Mammoth SUV exterior badges and serial number Plaques.

It also features a front and middle Captain chairs with a folding third row bench seat. Additionally there is an upper and lower pulley upgrade, high-flow catalytic converters, high-flow fuel injectors and high-flow air induction system. Moreover, HPE calibration upgrade and all necessary Gaskets and Fluids are also available on the SUV.

The base price of the Hennessey Mammoth will be $375,000 before taxes and shipping and the orders can be placed through authorized FCA/Ram retailers or directly through Hennessey contact or website.