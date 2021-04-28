The Porsche Taycan was the brands first foray into the world of pure EVs. It has only been a couple of years, but it is fair to say that the Taycan has been a resounding success, in 2020 Taycan sales were just shy of the entire 718 family’s numbers – 20,015 vs 21,784. The Taycan model range is fully developed from a base rear-wheel-drive Taycan with 402 bhp (on overboost) to an all-wheel-drive Taycan Turbo S packing an incredible 751 bhp(!).

Now there is a new body style to option, this is the Taycan Cross Turismo and I got my hands on the Turbo S to see what a slightly more spacious and comfortable Taycan with a hint of off-road bias is like.

Taycan Cross Turismo 1 of 25

So what’s new? Well, the obvious changes are the change in body shape. This is now an estate car with increased ground clearance (20mm as standard or 30mm with the optional off-road pack) to explore the unpaved road. Inside there’s an additional 47mm of headroom for those sat in the rear which is a welcome addition over the rather snug saloon car. Luggage space is also up to 1,200 litres with the seats folded down.

For the first time there is a Taycan 4 in the line-up which is the entry point of the Cross Turismo range with 375bhp, 0-100km/h in 5.1 and a 452 mile range. The Taycan 4S offers 483bhp, 4.1secs and 281 miles, then there are the Turbo models, both fitted with 616bhp but differing launch control systems: the Taycan Turbo starts up with peak power to 670bhp (on overboost) from a standstill, for 0-100 in 3.3 and 453 kilometres of range. The Turbo S is up to 750bhp on overboost for a 2.9 seconds run to 100km/h, reducing max range to 418 kilometres.

Taycan Cross Turismo 1 of 10

It is the Turbo S which I’ve been given the keys to, as per the usual routine I’m kicking things off with a launch in Sport+ and the acceleration is so savage I almost shed a tear, you forget to take a breath until you pass 100km/h. My time with the car was short and the roads were not ideal for a car packing so much power, but they were poorly surfaced country lanes which allowed me to enjoy the additional comfort from the greater ride height. The comfort levels are certainly improved with the adaptive air suspension soaking up the lumps and bumps effortlessly. You really can push the car far quicker than you would expect over broken, potholed surfaces without wincing. The steering is still a highlight with great feel further increasing confidence levels. The body control is great in all driving modes, Sport+ is usable on the road which is often a far too stiff in other Porsches.

The addition of the Cross Turismo option is a clever move from the team in Stuttgart. The biggest criticism of the Taycan was the cabin space being less than optimal. It is not Rolls-Royce Cullinan now, but the additional space will far better the appeal to buyers. To my eyes, the Cross Turismo is also very handsome particularly in Neptune Blue and the utilitarian feel added with the Cross Turismo Pack bringing the black parts on the lower body panels – it is exactly how I would have mine.