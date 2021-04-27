With the 992 GT3 now out, and the RS version roaming around the corner Porsche is not stopping at that. A new 2022 Porsche 992 Sport Classic has been filmed testing recently at the Nurburgring, the leaked spy shots of this mysterious Porsche 992 revealed several distinct features in the body design compared to the standard 911.

A few Porsche 911s have been filmed testing with a ducktail spoiler and Turbo model rear hunches and rear fenders equipped with air intakes, these new spy shots are slightly different and now feature a smooth rear fender with no gaping air intakes. This leads us to believe this could indeed be a new Porsche 911 Sport Classic.

In addition, the new 992 prototype also features a one of a kind double- bubble roof unlike other models seen in the past It also has a different rear and front bumper, Turbo S front facia and centre lock wheels.

The previous Sport Classic model was powered by a 3.8 litre naturally aspirated engine with an output of 408hp and 420Nm of torque. The powertrain performance of the new 992 Sport classic is still unclear but rumors have it that the vehicle will produce approximately 470hp using the 992 GT3 powertrain. Traditionally this model is also limited and we expect the numbers to be less than 1000 or slightly more.

Porsche is expected to officially reveal the new Sport Classic model either by the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022.