Hyundai has unveiled a new hot version of their Kona crossover SUV. The new Kona N is the latest High Performance Variant added to Hyundai’s N lineup as well as the first N model with an SUV body design that offers a combination of agility, racetrack readiness, powerful acceleration and versatility.

The new Kona N has been fitted with a turbocharged 2.0litre GDI engine with 8-speed wet dual clutch transmission (N DCT) which is an improved version of the in-housed 8-speed wet-type dual-clutch transmission (8DCT). The 8DCT was enhanced with the aim of making it more suitable for the N vehicle models as well as improve the durability to ensure the car can easily handle high performance vehicle demands.

The T-GDI engine is able to generate the best performance by applying unique gear ratios. The transmission control unit is calibrated for the N model to ensure fast shifting and present a range of exclusive driving features including N Grin Shift (NGS), N Power Shift (NPS) and N Track Sense Shift (NTS) which are able to increase the performance output.

The Kona N engine powertrain generates a maximum output of 280PS, 240 km/h maximum speed and the acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 5.5 seconds when launch control is activated. N Grin Shift drive feature increases the output to 290PS.

Hyundai developed the N Corner Carving Differential which is an electronic limited slip differential (E-LSD) to control the torque generated to the wheels as well as ensure the vehicle is enjoyable when taking corners. The vehicle has also been fitted with 19 inch lightweight forged wheels with high-performance brakes and tires. Track control ensures stability on different surfaces including mud and snow.

Kona N comes with Launch Control, N Grin control system as well as Variable Exhaust Valve System as standard even at the base trim.

The new 10 inch infotainment and digital cluster system equipped in the Kona N features an exclusive racing head-up display (HUD) that adds a game-like dimension when driving under N or Sport Drive Mode. Konan N has customized N buttons that can be set to toggle custom modes and also used to turn the lap timer on and off just like in popular racing video games.

The Konan N has a wide stance and appears close to the ground thanks to the combination of body-coloured fenders and the 19 inch sport wheels that have wider tracks compared to other wheels options.

The vehicle’s exterior has been designed in a newly developed, N-exclusive Sonic Blue colour that is most associated with the N brand. Kona N is the only model that can be ordered in Sonic Blue at the moment.

The exterior of the vehicle features a front lip spoiler, double wing roof spoiler and side skirts that improve the aerodynamic efficiency. The wide air intakes at the front lower bumper provides sufficient air to cool the engine during hot laps and fast driving. The double wing roof spoiler enhances downforce to improve the stability of the vehicle while providing visual flair. In addition, the interior of the Konan N also features Performance Blue colour accents, seats, door handles, shift knob and steering wheel.

Konan N is fully equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to ensure safe and convenient trips, the system includes Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Lane Following Assist (LFA) and High Beam Assist (HBA). In addition, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Safe Exit Warning (SEW), Smart Cruise Control (SCC) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance alert (RCCA) are also available as standard. Voice recognition systems are also available with speech-to-meaning and deep meaning understanding technology.

Every high-performance N model has been designed and engineered at the Hyundai Motor Namyang R&D centre and afterwards taken to Nurburgring in Germany to undergo multiple testing on the track and validation. N brand was named after Nanyang and Nurburgring.

Hyundai Motor company is looking forward to further expanding the N and N Line lineup to 18 models by 2022, the New N and N Line lineup will feature different variants in each major car segment suitable for all drivers.