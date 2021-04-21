Lamborghini celebrated three premiers at the Auto Shanghai 2021 motor show by unveiling the new Essenza SCV12 which is limited to only 40 units worldwide, a homologated track car Huracan STO made its debut in China and Huracan Flou Capsule which was also unveiled in the Asia Pacific for the first time. The Urus SUV also joined the line-up rounding up to a powerful Lamborghini tour de force.

The Essenza SCV12 has a powerful naturally aspirated V12 engine developed by Lamborghini and a direct descendant of Miura Jota and Diable GTR. The SCV12 generates over 830 hp and also obtains an additional power boost from the RAM effects at high speeds. Its new X-trac sequential gearbox has been fitted on the chassis and combined with a rear wheel drive system to handle the power as well as ensure a greater torsional rigidity.

The track-only Essenza SVC21 has also been fitted with a large rear wing, side fins and a front splitter all inspired by the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO and GT3 EVO to enhance the efficiency as well as generate higher downforce levels compared to a GT3 car, 1,200kg at 250km/h.

In addition, the Essenza features a power-to-weight ratio of 1.66hp/kg as a result of the new generation carbon fiber monocoque chassis without an internal roll cage.

The Lamborghini Huracan STO is a street homologated super sport car that made its first ever appearance in China, the car regenerated from the Lamborghini Squadra motorsport prowess and heritage.

The Huracan STO is powered by a naturally aspirated V10 engine which generates an output of 640 hp and 565 Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. The vehicle can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3 seconds, 0-200km/h in 9 seconds and the top speed is set at 310km/h.

The new Huracan STO features a high level of downforce as well as best aerodynamic balance thanks to its exterior design which optimises the airflow. The exterior design features a unique cofango and one-piece carbon fibre on the front bonnet, front bumper and on the fender. Other features include rear fenders with air intakes, rear bonnet with air scoop, manually adjustable rear wing and an integrated shark fin.

Over 75% of the exterior panels are made of carbon fibre which gives the car a weight-to-power ratio of 2.09 kg/hp with 1,339kg dry weight. The vehicle features three driving modes, STO, Trofeo and Pioggia. STO mode is default and ideal for curvy roads whereas Trofeo and PIoggia are ideal for wet and dry roads. The Huracan STO has been fitted with new heat resistant Brembo CCM-R braking units derived from F1 applications that ensure performance and consistency.

The new Lamborghini Huracan EVO Flou Capsule debuted in Asia Pacific for the first time, the vehicle was unveiled in matte Verde shock (green). In addition to the show car color scheme, four interior and exterior configurations including Arancio Livrea (orange), Celeste Fedra (blue), Arancio Dac (orange) and Giallo Clarus (yellow) all combined with matte black will be available for the Capsule.

The Lamborghini Urus also joined the lineup at the Shanghai motor show, the unit pictured was fitted with 23 inch wheels and red brake callipers available as an option.

The Lamborghini stand at the Shanghai auto show was completed by a display of branded clothing lines, accessories and projects dedicated to the Lamborghini brand extension.