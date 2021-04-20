Mansory just revealed their latest iteration of the “Stallone”, this time based on the open top Ferrari 812 GTS. The new two-door Spider ‘Mansory Stallone GTS’ is a complete vehicle conversion built with lightweight carbon body components and fitted with forged sports wheels fully finished in black.

The rooftop of the Stallone GTS can be opened and closed up to speeds of 45km/h in a short 14 seconds to ensure the driver enjoys the ride as often as possible. The vehicle contains Ferrari aerodynamic components exclusively made from ultra-light material carbon available in grey and black. The carbon materials have been used on the side skirts, rear apron with diffuser and on the rear trim.

The vehicle is powered by a 6.5 litre V12 engine which has been upgraded to produce 830hp and 740 nm of torque. A new sport exhaust system was created to ensure proper melody from the naturally aspirated V12. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 2.8 seconds and it can attain a top speed of 345km/h.

The new Mansory stallone GTS is fitted with a set of ultra-light forged wheels in YN.5 design, the wheels have been perfectly combined with high performance tires. The increased engine power energy will be converted to usable performance combined with adapted suspension components.

The interior features a sports steering wheel with aluminium pedals that were exclusively built and designed for the Stallone GTS. The interior is fully finished in leather, most of the components are either finished in blue leather with white applications or accentuated in carbon.