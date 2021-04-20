Mansory just revealed their latest creation dubbed the F8XX, a heavily modified Ferrari F8 Tributo with 880hp and 960nm of torque.

According to Mansory, the F8XX has been built, designed and aimed towards performance and lightweight construction.

The F8XX shown here has been painted in Catania Green and also features countless handcrafted details and lightweight body components made of forged carbon, gold colored wheels and finest leather. The exterior body of the F8XX features a front apron, side skirts and a rear apron. The rear wing of the vehicle has been divided into two L shaped angles.

The F8XX retains the same 3.9L V8 twin-turbo found on the F8 Tributo that generates an output of 720 hp and 770 Nm of torque as standard. Mansory successfully managed to modify the engine and the exhaust system to improve the performance of the vehicle and increase the maximum power to 880hp and 960Nm of torque. The corresponding figures for driving performance is increased to a top speed of 354km/h and the acceleration from 0-100km/h is reduced to 2.6 seconds.

Combined CO2 emission is 284 g/km and combined fuel consumption is 13.8 1/100km.

High engine power is transferred into maximum performance in combination with adapted suspension components and the ultra-light forged YT.5 sport wheels used on the vehicle for the first time. The wheels measure 9.5 x 21 and 12 x 22 and have been combined with high-performance tires in dimensions of 255/30 ZR21 (VA) and 335/25 ZR22 (HA).

The interior of the vehicle features a sporty design, the passenger area is completely lined in beige leather with white applications whereas other compartments are adorned in forged carbon.