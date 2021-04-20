Mercedes-Benz arrived at the Shanghai Auto Show 2021 with a range of new models that includes the new EQB, CLS Coupe facelift, new EQS and the new EQA.

In China, the EQB (full EV version of the GLB) will have an official market launch in November 2021 as a fully equipped top model with seven seats and AMG line with an output of 288hp as standard. In Europe clients will be given a chance to choose between five and seven seats, all wheel drive and different output levels. The interior features a maximum boot capacity of 1710L and the inclining backrests in the second row can be adjusted in several stages.

The Mercedes EQB range will include several models with various power ratings – with some exceeding 200kW. There will be batteries with capacities starting from 66.5 kWh and front wheel or all wheel drive versions.

Mercedes-Benz EQB 1 of 13

The EQB also features Eco Assist which incorporates traffic signs, navigation data and information from the sensors. A standard navigation with electric intelligence calculates the routes to a destination, ensures the high-voltage battery is charging at an optimal temperature and also contributes to the handling of the car. Green power is set as standard and ensures the renewable energy resources are fed into the grid. Over 200,000 charging stations are available across Europe.

An intelligent driving assistance system that supports Active Lane keeping Assist and active brake Assist is available for the EQB as standard. The enhanced package includes a turning maneuver function, alerting drivers on nearby cars and cyclists and warns the driver when approaching a nearby zebra crossing. Passive safety is also applied on the EQB i.e the body of the EQB was built with special requirements of an electric car, the battery has been fitted in a frame made of extruded sections with a battery guard in the front area to prevent the battery from being pierced by any foreign objects.

The exterior of the EQB also features an EQ black panel grille with central star, a continuous light strip at the front and rear of the car and a fibre-optic strip that connects the full-LED headlamps. Additional features include outward positioned wheels, studded roof rails and exclusive light alloy wheels available in bi- or tri- colour design. The wheels are up to 20 inches in size and are available in Rose Gold or blue decorative trim.

The interior of the EQB features a large dashboard, a widescreen cockpit with MBUX control and display. Aluminium look is used on the door handles, centre console and on the instrument panel on the passengers side. A backlit trim piece and rose gold elements on the air vents, seats and vehicle key is available depending on the equipment line and design of the car.

The EQB can be charged upto 11kW with alternating current (AC) via an onboard charger, charging time depends on the available infrastructure and equipment i.e charging using a Mercedes Wallbox is faster compared to a household socket and even faster if charged using direct current (DC) fast charging stations. Charging from 10% to 80% can take just 30 minutes if the vehicle is charged at a corresponding station with maximum power of 100kW. There are over 500,000 charging stations available for the EQB across 31 countries.

The all-electric EQS luxury saloon, the compact all-electric EQA alongside the long wheelbase version of the EQB were all on display at the Auto Shanghai show for the same time, as part of Mercedes EQ night. All three EQ models debuted during the evening at the Auto Shanghai show.

Mercedes C-Class LWB 1 of 5

The Mercedes long wheelbase version of the new C-Class features more legroom, luxury head restraints and large armrests with a storage compartments. Additional features include USB ports, cup holders on the rear seats, comfort suspension and enhanced noise insulation for a quiet interior.

The interior of the new CLS four-door coupe has been upgraded with a new generation steering wheel as well as leather and trim combination. The vehicle also features the latest generation diesel with an integrated starter generator.

2022 Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 1 of 6

There is a special edition of the Mercedes AMG CLS 53 4MATIC+ limited to 300 units only.