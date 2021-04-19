Brabus has refined and upgraded the new Mercedes Benz S-Class, giving both the S500 4Matic and S400d a twist of exclusiveness.

The first step of the upgrade was installing the plug-and-play Brabus B50- 500 PowerXtra performance module on the S 500 4MATIC gasoline engine, the module pumps up the powerplant by 65hp and increases the torque by adding 70Nm of torque.

After the modification, the official output of the new Mercedes S-Class has been increased from 435hp to 500hp horsepower, torque has been improved from 520Nm to 590Nm and is available from 1,800rpm and 5,800rpm. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is now achieved in 4.7 seconds. The top speed remains electronically limited to 250km/h.

A Brabus PowerXtra D40 performance kit module will also be available for the Mercedes S 400 D 4MATIC and it will boost the output of the diesel engine by 40hp and increase the torque by 50Nm. After installing the module, the engine of the car will have an output of 370hp and 750Nm peak torque at a low 2,500 rpm. Top speed will be 250km/h and the acceleration from 0-100km/h will be achieved in just 5.2 seconds.

The exterior of the vehicle features a Brabus front spoiler that reduces front axle lift to boot, side air intakes with surrounds, integrated LED side markers and a sporting styled insert at the rear bumper. A naked carbon rear spoiler lip will also be available soon.

The interior of the new S-Class includes a range of options from an eight-piece scuff plate set with Brabus logos which can light up in white or change color to match the ambient lighting. There is a two-tone soft and breathable Brabus fine leather on the dashboard and center console, carbon elements on the dashboard and center console and exclusive Brabus signature carbon trim sets specifically designed and developed for the S-Class.

The S 500 4MATIC can be fitted with Brabus signature Monoblock alloy wheels with diameters of 19, 20 and 21 inches all designed for the S-Class. A ‘Platinum Edition’ Forged Brabus alloys will also be available as exclusive wheel/tire combination and in various designs.

The S-Class pictured is fitted with the Platinum Edition wheels in size 9Jx21 on the front axle and 10.5Jx21 on the rear axle. The wheels are manufactured through high-tech forging technology and have been combined with large optimal tires in size 265/35 ZR 21 at the front and 305/30 ZR21 at the rear.

The sporty Brabus suspension improves the agility and handling of the vehicle as well as lowering the ride height by 25 millimeters depending on the drive mode selected.