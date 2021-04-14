Jaguar has brought some minor updates to the F-Type range, this is the new Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black. These exclusive additions are developed from the 300PS four-cylinder and 450PS V8 R-Dynamic coupe and convertible models, they offer an improved and enhanced specification both in and out.

The ‘Style 5039’ 20 inch five split-spoke wheels finished in gloss black finish are only available to this model range. The wheels are also available in Santorini Black, Eiger Grey and Firenze Red metallic paints.

The 300PS powertrain unit is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 Litre Ingenium four-cylinder engine with a top speed of 155mph, maximum torque from 1,500rpm and the acceleration from 0-100km\h is achieved in 5.4 seconds. Exclusively in rear wheel drive.

The 450PS powertrain variant is powered by a 5.0 Litre V8 engine with an output of 450hp and 580Nm maximum torque generated from 2,500rpm. Top speed here is 177mph while the acceleration from 0-100km\h is achieved in 4.4 seconds. This variant features an electronic active rear differential that improves the traction and is available with a choice of all-wheel-drive with intelligent Driveline Dynamics or rear wheel drive for purists.

The 300PS and 450PS powertrain units are also available in other F-Type models. The F-Type R model is available and more suitable in all types of road and weather, its supercharged V8 engine generates 575hp and 700Nm of torque. The top speed is electronically-limited to 186mph while the acceleration from 0-100km\h is completed in 3.5 seconds.

The interior features a driver-focused ‘1+1’ cabin with luxurious materials including slimline performance seats trimmed in Windsor leather available in Ebony with Light Oyster contrast stitching; and Mars with Flame Red stitching and repeated monogram stitchings on the door trim. The performance seats can be adjusted in 12 different ways.

The same monogram design has been used on the reconfigurable 12.3 inch driver display to decorate the suedecloth wrap. Other refinements include aluminium gearshift paddles finished in satin, Ebony suede cloth headliners and illuminated tread plates.

The engines of the new F-Type R-Dynamic Black models are coordinated to an eight-speed quickshift transmission that features a full manual control using either SportShift gear selector or gearshift paddles.

The F-Type R and 450PS models are fitted with Adaptive Dynamic systems with configurable dynamics as standard. Adaptive Dynamic systems optimises low speed comfort and high speed control through electronically controlled continuously-variable dampers while the configurable dynamics allow the driver to control the settings for suspension stiffness, throttle response, steering weight and gear shifts. All 300PS four-cylinder F-Types use tuned monotube dampers to improve the handling of the car.

The V8 F-Types feature a silent start function where the electrically actuated bypass valves located at the rear silencer remain closed until automatically opened under load but the driver can also select Dynamic Mode or switch the exhaust by pressing a button before starting the engine.

The new Jaguar F-Type models are available for order and are priced from 64,455 pounds in the UK. The regular F-Type range is priced from 54,925 pounds.