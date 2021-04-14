Nissan has unveiled a new facelift for the Nissan GT-R NISMO scheduled to launch in Japan in October together with another Special Edition version. The Nissan GT-R was introduced in 2007 and has the longest production run of any supercar, the first Nismo version was introduced in 2013, followed by another update in 2019 – the 2022 version builds on the success of the previous two models.

The Special Edition model features an exclusive NISMO clear coated carbon fiber hood that is 100grams lighter compared to standard painted hood and 20-inch exclusive edition Rays aluminium forged wheels with red accents that match the body accents. Both models will be offered in the new Nismo-exclusive Nismo Stealth Grey body color inspired by track tarmacs that GT-Rs have competed on.

The 2022 Nissan GT-R Nismo is powered by a VR38DETT 3.8 litre twin-turbo V6 engine with turbochargers from the GT3 race car and an output of 600hp. The special edition built-to-order Nismo uses high precision, weight balanced parts for the car including piston rings, connecting rods, flywheel, crankshaft, crank pulley and valve springs joined with tight tolerance for quick revs and quicker turbo spooling.

Each engine of the Nismo is specially handcrafted by its own Takumi technician, the Takumi certification plate on the engine is also offered in an exclusive color. A miniature Nissan GT-R toy car will be available in the ‘Tomica Happy set’ (a meal set for children) as a result of the collaboration of Nissan and MacDonald in Japan. Nissan and MacDonald held a joint event at Nissan’s HQ in Yokohama to promote the collaboration. Happy set will only be available from April 16th for a limited time.

The exterior of the Nismo features large Brembo calipers and the largest carbon ceramic rotors ever fitted on a Japanese performance car at 410mm in the front and 390mm on the rear. The car remains as Nissan’s ultimate performance car with proven technology and enhanced driving experience.