Rimac Automobili officially unveiled the designs of its upcoming state-of-the-art campus in Croatia including an on-site test track, museum and accommodation.

Rimac has grown to a global technology powerhouse in just a decade and is now looking forward to bringing people together in one place as the world transitions to an electric future. The complex is engineered and designed by Croatian architects, 3LHD and will be the international production base and R&D for creating prototypes and producing smaller volume projects to high-volume production of its battery system and high-performance electric drivetrain for car companies globally.

The company occupies a site of 200,000m2 and 100,000m2 built area and is located a few kilometers from Rimac’s current home. 3LHD has designed international projects including Riva Waterfront in Split and Hotel LN Garden in Guangzhou in China. The designers have collected inspiration from multiple sources including the curves and movements of the new Rimac flagship, the C_Two.

The complex will contain clever and unique features including urban swamp and meadows, rooftop garden and an on-site accommodation rather than traditional hotel style. A customization showroom, a museum with a bar and merchandise shop will also be available at the complex for customers to preview and experience. There is also a gym, game room, training centre, restaurant, kindergarten and an animal farm constructed and available for the employees wellbeing and learning.

Parking spaces for both employees and the public will be available as well as an auditorium, conference hall and an education room. The complex will be able to accommodate approximately 2,500 employees and substantial facilities for production. The site has been divided into two areas, HQ building and Greyp’s offices.

The production plant at the rear of the complex will house machining, components and vehicle assembly, battery production, composites production and paint shop. Rimac campus is one of the largest buildings in Europe, the investment for the construction will exceed 200 million euros and construction will start in 2021 and will be completed in 2023.