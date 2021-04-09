Bentley Mulliner created a one-off Bentayga Hybrid specially commissioned by a Chinese customer. It’s finished in a special green known as Viridian. The green paint represents the Chinese colour of purity and was inspired by the British Countryside-Lake District. The car will be officially showcased at the Shanghai Motor Show this April.

The new Bentley Hybrid is powered by a 3.0 litre V6 engine and an innovative electric motor, it has an output of 443bhp, and can do naught to 100km/h in 5.2s. The top speed for this luxury SUV is capped at 158mph.

The exterior of the Bentley Mulliner is finished in Viridian, a dark Emerald Hue from Bentley’s range of colors and also features 22 inch bright-machined wheels, larger assertive matrix grille, intelligent LED matrix headlamp inspired by cut crystal glassware and a redesigned tailgate with new encapsulated lamps. The centre pockets of the spokes have been painted in Viridian to match the body.

The Interior features Cumbrian Green leather that compliments the Viridian exterior, matching Piano veneer available in 103 options, silver metal overlay on the passenger fascia and contrasting stitching highlighting the cabin. The geometric diamond design is reimagined from the EXP 100 GT concept car.

Additional unique interior details include an illuminated Mulliner treadplate, rear center console and a fully integrated drinks cooler that contains frosted glass with soft close door, illuminated bottle-chilling ring and a handcrafted Cumbria Crystal flutes. The cabin is hand stitched using a unique durable thread with special dyes to maintain its color, the process of hand cross-stitching the cabin took 44 hours to complete.

The new Bentley Hybrid is the third model in the portfolio of successful luxury SUV and is one of two Hybrid models being launched in 2021.