Bentley has announced plans to launch the first Bentley-branded luxury residential tower in the world. Bentley will partner up with Dezer Development to build and design a residential tower in Sunny Isles Beach, Miami.

The Bentley residence tower will focus on luxury living in a sustainable environment and will contain 200 luxury apartments built in topnotch design and quality. The tower will stand at 749 feet and contain over 60 stories high making it the tallest residential tower on any US beachfront. The tower development will adhere with the Florida Green Building Council (FGBC) certification and environmental regulations to protect the environment and minimise the effects of the development on local wildlife by using safe building materials and reducing coastal lighting that could endanger sea turtles.

The core of the building will feature patented car elevators, an in-unit garage for each residence, ocean and bayside views thanks to the cylindrical design and floor-to-ceiling windows, private balcony, pool, sauna and an outdoor shower. The tower will be engineered and built to reduce energy consumption as well as inspire luxury living.

Each apartment interior will contain sourced materials and amenities including a gym, spa, whiskey bar, restaurant and a private garden. The chairman and CEO of Bentley promises that the partnership with Dezer Development will only result in authenticity, sustainability and innovation both on the interior and exterior spaces as well as create an extraordinary living experience. The construction of the tower will begin in early 2023 and will be completed in 2026.