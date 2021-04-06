GMC have expanded their electric lineup by adding the new 2024 Hummer EV SUV. The new model debuted during the NCAA Final Four in a commercial film that was narrated by LeBron James.

The new Hummer EV SUV was released with the exclusive Edition 1 as standard which comes with 22-inch premium wheels, assist steps and floor liner. The edition offers clients a choice to equip the car for optimal maximum off-road capabilities and driving range.

An extreme off-road package is available and features 18 inch wheels and 35 inch OD MT tires, front e-lockers and virtual rear lockers, heavy-duty ball-spline half shafts, UltraVision with underbody camera views and underbody armor and rock sliders.

The range topping Hummer EV has an output of 830hp, 11,500lb-ft of torque and the acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 3.5 seconds. Production will begin in early 2023 and Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 will have a starting price of 105,595 dollars and 110,595 dollars for the Edition 1 equipped with the extreme off-road package.

HUMMER EV2 SUV



HUMMER EV2X SUV HUMMER EV3X SUV HUMMER EV SUV

Edition 1 HUMMER EV SUV

Edition 1 with available

Extreme Off-Road Package Starting at MSRP (w/DFC) $79,995 $89,995 $99,995 $105,595 $110,595 Availability Spring 2024 Spring 2023 Spring 2023 Spring 2023 Spring 2023 Range (mi) 250+ 300+ 300+ 300+ 280+ Horsepower Up to 625 Up to 625 Up to 830 Up to 830 Up to 830 Torque (lb-ft)



Up to 7,400 Up to 7,400 Up to 11,500 Up to 11,500 Up to 11,500 0-60 mph



~3.5s ~3.5s ~3.5s

Additional highlights include new tactical technology and energy assist, next-gen electric battery system, Ultium Drive System and maneuverability with 126.7 inch wheel base. The Hummer EV SUV features an improved version of Super Cruise, a driver- assistant technology that offers hands-free and automatic lane changing on more than 322,000km of enabled roads