GMC have expanded their electric lineup by adding the new 2024 Hummer EV SUV. The new model debuted during the NCAA Final Four in a commercial film that was narrated by LeBron James.
The new Hummer EV SUV was released with the exclusive Edition 1 as standard which comes with 22-inch premium wheels, assist steps and floor liner. The edition offers clients a choice to equip the car for optimal maximum off-road capabilities and driving range.
An extreme off-road package is available and features 18 inch wheels and 35 inch OD MT tires, front e-lockers and virtual rear lockers, heavy-duty ball-spline half shafts, UltraVision with underbody camera views and underbody armor and rock sliders.
The range topping Hummer EV has an output of 830hp, 11,500lb-ft of torque and the acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 3.5 seconds. Production will begin in early 2023 and Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 will have a starting price of 105,595 dollars and 110,595 dollars for the Edition 1 equipped with the extreme off-road package.
|HUMMER EV2 SUV
|HUMMER EV2X SUV
|HUMMER EV3X SUV
|HUMMER EV SUV
Edition 1
|HUMMER EV SUV
Edition 1 with available
Extreme Off-Road Package
|Starting at MSRP (w/DFC)
|$79,995
|$89,995
|$99,995
|$105,595
|$110,595
|Availability
|Spring 2024
|Spring 2023
|Spring 2023
|Spring 2023
|Spring 2023
|Range (mi)
|250+
|300+
|300+
|300+
|280+
|Horsepower
|Up to 625
|Up to 625
|Up to 830
|Up to 830
|Up to 830
|Torque (lb-ft)
|Up to 7,400
|Up to 7,400
|Up to 11,500
|Up to 11,500
|Up to 11,500
|0-60 mph
|~3.5s
|~3.5s
|~3.5s
Additional highlights include new tactical technology and energy assist, next-gen electric battery system, Ultium Drive System and maneuverability with 126.7 inch wheel base. The Hummer EV SUV features an improved version of Super Cruise, a driver- assistant technology that offers hands-free and automatic lane changing on more than 322,000km of enabled roads