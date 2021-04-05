TopCar Design has an impressive Pagani collection that boasts of 6 cars including a Huayra Imola – one of the most expensive new Paganis with a start price of $5.4 million. They have recently acquired a 1 of 5 Pagani Zonda Revolucion, car #4 of 5. This is strictly a track car that Pagani introduced back in 2012 as an updated version of the R, another track only model.

After taking ownership, they approached UK based automotive company Lanzante Limited to perform a road legal conversion on the Zonda Revolucion. Lanzante is famed for converting many track only hypercars to road legal status such as the McLaren F1 GTR, McLaren P1 GTR and more. According to TopCar Design, Lanzante is in the process of studying the car ahead of the actual conversion, a list of changes will be made available in the near future.

Pagani Zonda Revolucion 1 of 5

After conversion, the Zonda Revolucion will effectively get a road license and run on UK plates. They will showcase it around Europe via events organized by the Supercar Owners Circle. Being an extremely rare car, prices start from around 6 million euros – the value is expected to go up once it receives road legal status.

The Zonda Revolucion is powered by the same 6.0L naturally aspirated V12 found on the R variant, now developing 800hp and 730nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed sequential gearbox. Thanks to the use of carbon-titanium monocoque, the Zonda Revolucion only weighs 1,070 kg.

The Marbella based tuning company also has a Zonda HP Barchetta on order, car #3 of 3. This is the most expensive Pagani model to date, it has a start price of $17.6 million and was created to celebrate Horacio’s 60th birthday.

For now, we can’t wait to see the first road legal Zonda Revolucion on our streets!

Here is the full Pagani collection owned by TopCar Design:

1. Pagani Zonda Unica – 1 of 1 Roadster (Chassis 135)

2. Pagani Zonda Cinque #3 of 5 (Orange)

3. Pagani Huayra BC Roadster 1 of 40

4. Pagani Zonda Revolucion #4 of 5

5. Pagani Huayra Imola #1 of 5

6. Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta #3 of 3 (chassis 137)

A total of 140 Zondas have been made to date.