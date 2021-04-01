Nissan has unveiled a new race-inspired Patrol NISMO for the year 2021, exclusively available to the Middle East market. It marks an annual celebration to mark the brand’s 70th anniversary of the Patrol since 1951.

The new Nissan Patrol NISMO combines refinement of a luxury car and performance of a sports car as well as underlining Nissan’s heritage as a motorsport brand. The new model has been built with premium luxury and increased power performance to improve the handling of the car. The exterior has been designed to allow advanced aerodynamics and suspensions while achieving zero lift force.

The new Patrol NISMO has an output of 428hp and 560Nm of torque from the 5.6L V8 engine. It joins the the 370Z NISMO and GT-R NISMO to provide agility, improved handling and motorsport inspired aerodynamics.

The exterior of the new model features new dynamic designs including new front fascia, three dimensional honeycomb mesh V-Motion grille, new front lamps, horizontal chrome lines adorned with Nismo emblem, signature red line wrap at the base and 22 inch two-tone aluminum sport wheels with Nismo logo. The rear bumper features dark chrome inserts, roof spoiler to improve airflow over the rear, new tail lamps, Formula 1 inspired LED fog lights on the rear and tuned suspensions which feature Bilstein shock absorbers.

The interior features luxury and racing lineage i.e spacious seats with Alcantara fabric and leather sides, black Alcantara steering wheel with red carbon fibre inserts and headrests embellished with Nismo logo. The exterior is available in four colours: White pearl, Black Solid, Grey and Silver metallic colors.

The vehicle has been upgraded with Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) to ensure quietness and calmness when driving. Additional upgrades include intelligent Emergency Braking, pedestrian detection, Intelligent Forward Collision warning, high beam and smart rear view mirror, wireless charging, USB ports and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

2021 Nissan Patrol NISMO 1 of 5

The Nissan Patrol Nismo will be available for purchase across the Middle East from April 2021 and the price will start at 105,000 USD, VAT inclusive.