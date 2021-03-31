Kia has entered the BEV world with a new crossover coupe named the EV6 GT. This is the first full EV by Kia built on the company’s new platform that is solely dedicated to BEVs.

Top of the range and most interesting to us is the AWD GT version powered by two 430kW motors. The output is rated at 576hp and 740nm of torque, allowing for a 0-100km/h time of 3.5s. Top speed is capped at 260km/h in this high performance model. It even comes with an electronic-Limited Slip Differential software for drivers to master ride control and handling under different settings.

Kia also offers entry EV6 models including a GT-Line, with a choice of long range or standard battery packs. The EV6 GT is only available with a long-range (77.4 kWh) battery pack, while entry models can be optioned with a standard-range (58.0 kWh) or the long range battery pack. The regular EV6 can be ordered as AWD or RWD. When paired with the long range battery pack the RWD version has a electric range of 510km.

The 77.4 kWh RWD version is powered by a single electric motor rated at 229hp and an electric range of 510km, while the 77.4 kWh AWD has 2 electric motors powering each axle and rated at 325hp/605nm. 0-100km/h in this AWD version is 5.2s.

The 58.0 kWh AWD EV6 is powered by 2 electric motors rated at 235hp and 605nm torque, 0-100km/h is achieved in 6.2s. On the 58.0 kWh RWD EV6, the single electric motor powering the rear axle is rated at 167hp.

Kia offers both 800V and 400V charging options without the need for additional hardware. The faster 800V option can charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes and 0 to 100km range in under 4.5s – this is when pairing the RWD with the 77.4-kWh battery option. The EV6 also utilizes Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) which enables vehicle-to-load (V2L) or the ability to discharge energy from the vehicle. This means one can power appliances using the EV6 while on a camping trip for example.

The new V2L function can discharge up to 3.6kW of power, which is then used to power electrical appliances including TVs, water heating, lighting and camping equipment. Even with 35% charge left, one can still tow up to 1600kg.

The EV6 also benefits from Kia’s energy harvesting methods including a heat pump that collects heat from the cooling system. This enables the car to operate in extreme cold weather (such as minus 7 degrees) with the same efficiency of a 25 degrees situation. A smart regenerative braking system is also used to harvest kinetic energy when braking, this can be done using paddle shifters or automatically through the system’s auto mode.

The EV6 comes with key driver assistance systems (ADAS) including Safe Exit Assist (SEA) which warns the passenger of any incoming car from behind before they exit the EV6; Lane Following Assist (LFA) that helps keep the EV6 in its lane and the Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) which is an advanced cruise control system.