Genesis has revealed a new EV-based GT coupe concept car, the Genesis X Concept. This new model presents luxury and high-performance features in a form of EV GT concept and was quoted as the future of Genesis designs. The launch took place on a private rooftop in Los Angeles and to mark the occasion, Genesis partnered with Jason Bergh to create a film that will shed a light on dynamism of California’s car culture.

Genesis X Concept is a high-performance GT that increases use of Two Line design elements, embodies essential Genesis design segments and is the fifth concept car from Genesis following the New York, GV80, Mint concepts and Essentia. The Two Line theme used on the interior and exterior, and electric charging devices incorporate the future design language of the Genesis EV models.

The X in ‘Genesis X’ stands for ‘a hidden hero’. The exterior of the new model features a shield shaped Crest Grille, two-lined Quad headlamps and double-layered bumpers which in general creates a low broad silhouette on the front of the Genesis X. The Genesis X Lencois Blue colour was inspired by the lagoons of Maranhenses National park in Brazil.

The Crest Grille represents Genesis inherent dignity and pride and features a three dimensional

G-Matrix pattern applied on the metal structure to bring attention to the imagery of the electric car while the internal pattern has been painted the same colour as the car to symbolize unity. In addition, the Genesis X exterior also features joined hood and fenders to create a single based clamshell hood, bottom front air vents to ease air flow and extend mileage, tail lights designed like headlamps, high performance brakes callipers and two-layered turbine-type alloy wheels with spokes. The sides are designed with a long hood and shorter rear following the GT tradition.

The rear design is simple and sleek incorporating a horseshoe shape, in addition, the interior of the vehicle is inspired by the Beauty of White Space, Cockpit surrounding the driver with operating systems and displays, Scotch Brown driver seats and an Ocean wave Green Blue passenger seat to emphasizes the unique design, dashboard connected to center floating centre console and bucket seats with four-points seat belts.

The Free-Form displays controls features in the car including clusters, navigation and HVAC systems (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) and Crystal Sphere Electronic Shift Lever that incorporates driving modes settings.

Performance information and price was not included.