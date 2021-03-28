Meet the new Bentley Continental GT Speed – the most performance focused Bentley ever made. This third-generation model has been designed and engineered on a long tradition of speed variants and represents the ultimate combination of luxury and performance in a Grand Touring Package. A 6.0L W12 twin-turbo TSI engine propels this Grand Tourer to a top speed of 208mph (335km/h)

The new Continental GT Speed has been fitted with an advanced chassis technology and a new Electronic All-Wheel Steering that ensures the dynamic nature of speed and Comfort driving modes. When the car is in Sport mode, the steering combines an electronic limited slip differential with Bentley Dynamic Ride to improve the agility of the vehicle.

The rear wheels are steered in the opposite direction to the front wheels during a quick change of direction when the car is at low and minimum speeds; while at high speeds, the rear wheels remain in the same direction as the front to enhance high speed stability.

The traction control and torque distribution have been reconstructed in all drive modes. The Comfort mode ensures an all-round grip balance between the front and rear wheels while Sport mode has been adjusted with a rear-biased torque-split in all driving conditions. The Continental GT introduced an electrical rear differential (eLSD) for the first time in Bentley.

In comfort Mode, eLSD increases lateral capacity, improves longitudinal stability, enhances throttle adjustability and also improves the traction. While in Sport mode it has been tuned to increase straight-line performance and balance on and off throttle adjustability.

The 6.0 litre W12 TSI engine has an output of 650bhp and 900Nm of torque. The top speed is 208 mph and the acceleration from 0-100km\h is achieved in 3.5 seconds. The 48V active anti-roll control system can deliver 1300Nm in 0.3 seconds to improve stability and prevent cornering forces.

The exterior detailing of the vehicle features 22 inch Speed wheels in bright silver with the option of dark tint or black gloss finish, a sculpted sport sills and exterior badging matched with Speed icon on the passenger fascia. The interior features Alcantara leather on the steering wheel, center console in new dark tint, Speed embroidered headrests and luxurious interior with a choice of 15 main or 11 secondary hide colors. A new dark tint engine turned aluminium is available as an option.

The Bentley’s Diamond on Diamond quilting has been included as standard. A range of paneers in Gt Speed including standard Piano black paneer is available. Additional choices including Crown Cut Walnut, Dark Stained Burr Walnut and Dark fiddleback eucalyptus are also available with no extra cost.