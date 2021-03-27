Dahler Competition has just revealed their range of tuning products for the BMW M340i xDrive. The power has been increased while the fuel consumption reduced thanks to the 48-volt mild hybrid technology based on an additional battery and starter generator that adds an extra 11hp.

The B58 engine from the factory has an output of 374 hp and 500Nm of torque. Dahler has enhanced the power to provide ultimate performance and precision by introducing 2 power boost levels and fittings for the M340i xDrive (G20\G21)

Power boost level 1 has an output of 435hp and 610Nm of torque which is already tested and approved as per WLTP-E6D. Power boost level two has an increased output power of 455hp and 640Nm (in preparation).

The car has been fitted with a stainless steel sporty exhaust system that is rounded off with 4 ceramic coated 90mm tailpipes, the ceramic coating features high hardness, resistance to wear, low thermal conductivity and electric insulation.

A complete conversion package is available with the power boost combined with Eventuri intake system and an additional CAN bus-controlled exhaust valve controller that allows the driver to control the noise levels regardless of the driving mode, rpm or driving range.

The competition coilover suspension installed was specially made to the EDC electronic dumping system and can be adjusted in height and hardness. Competition coilover suspension with DDC plug and play will be available soon.

The vehicle has been fitted with ultra-light 20 inch CDC1 forged wheels with high strength and low weight thanks to the latest manufacturing technology and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. Body parts built by Dahler include ultra light front splitter, M style mirror caps, carbon fiber rear spoiler, carbon fiber roof antenna and front grilles in 3 different designs.