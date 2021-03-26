BMW B8 Alpina Gran Coupe AWD has officially been released following the success of BMW Alpina B6 Bi-Turbo Gran Coupe. The new segment combines the highest level of performance, dynamic and comfort.

The Alpina BMW B8 is powered by a 4.4 liter V8 engine and it has an output of 621h and 800Nm maximum torque available from 2000 rpm maintained up to 5000 rpm. It has a top speed of 201 mph while the acceleration from 0-100km\h is achieved in 3.4 seconds.

The engine enjoys rapid power and throttle response thanks to the optimised turbocharging and cooling systems. The two twin-scroll turbochargers instantly convert exhaust gas energy to boost pressure even at low engine speed for maximum torque. The cooling system consists of three external coolant coolers, enlarged transmission oil cooler and low temperature cooling system ( air/water/air) with 50% more cooling surface that ensures thermal stability and optimum efficiency for the engine.

The Alpina sport exhaust system is equipped with two twin stainless tailpipes and lets out a melodious V8 soundtrack controlled in Comfort Mode and Sport Mode.

The Automatic transmission with Switch-Tronic converts the engine output into superior driving performance and features drive modes with selectable shift dynamics. The high-performance hydrodynamic torque converter is used to transmit the high torque power output while the aluminium transmission oil sump cools the system.

The BMW B8 Alpina has specific transmission shift strategies for different driving situations: Sport Mode for driving performance with dynamic gear shifts. The Comfort mode is for cruising at low engine rpm even on highway speeds.

Manual mode transmission offers fast shifts and the gear shifts can be controlled using Switch-Tronic or the shift paddles available optionally. The shift paddles are anodized in black matt from a single piece of aluminium.

The suspension and chassis combines long distance ride comfort with handling quality while the front axle struts with hydro mounts improves the car’s comfort and works together with the springs to improve the balance. The strengthened sway bars and hardened lower wishbone aggregate lateral dynamic properties.

BMW xDrive all wheel drive system warrants an equal dynamic and easy transmission of power on to the road, a traction torque distributor increases the stability of the car during cornering and when exiting a corner. The adaptive dampers allow a wide range of driving experience from Comfort+ to Sport+.

The BMW B8 Alpina is fitted with custom made wheels and tyres, the tyres are available in sizes 245/35 ZR21 on the front axle and 285/35 ZR21 on the rear axle. The wheels are Classic 21 inches forged wheels with 20 spoke designs. The tyres are custom made by Pirelli with noise-cancelling.

Two exclusive colors are available to choose from – Alpina Blue and Green Metallic paint. The exterior also features large air intakes for sufficient cooling, black diffuser and a rear spoiler. The interior consists of illuminated door sills anda hand finished steering wheel in leather. Additional extensive equipment includes multi-functional sports seats, heated seats and steering wheel, Merino leather upholstery and a Harman Kardon surround sound system is available as standard. The Lavalina leather interior is offered as optional.