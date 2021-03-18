Meet the new Pagani Huayra R, a track only hypercar based on the road legal Huayra model and limited to just 30 units. With fewer regulations to meet, the engine is now naturally aspirated just like the Zonda R. Each unit will cost interested buyers $3.1 million excluding taxes.

The new Huayra R comes 12 years after the reveal of the Zonda R back at the 2009 Geneva Motor Show. A year before this, Pagani was already working on the Huayra road car and it was the desire for freedom that brought about the Zonda R. As the Huayra life cycle comes to and end, Horacio and his team have decided to repeat the same feat – desire for freedom through the new Huayra R.

This will be a track only hypercar and the most extreme Pagani model to date. We expect to see a few road legal conversions, similar to what select owners of the F1 GTR, Senna GTR, P1 GTR and FXX K did to their cars.

Pagani wanted to bring back F1 sounds of the 80s through the new Huayra R, they teamed up with engine specialists HWA AG to create a 6.0L naturally aspirated V12 solely for this new model. The regular Huayra has a 6.0L V12 Biturbo from AMG that sounds completely different from the naturally aspirated unit. This new ‘V12-R’ produces 850hp at 8250rpm and a maximum torque of 750nm between 5500 to 8300 rpm. This power is then transferred to the rear wheels via a new 6-speed sequential gearbox. The engine weighs only 198kg and can rev up to 9,000rpm. Service will be required after every 10,000km.

The exhaust system is made of Inconel just like F1 cars, and can be fitted with mufflers to meet sound regulations at racing tracks. The weight has been reduced to the bare minimum, tipping the scale at just 1,050kg. The monocoque is made of both Carbo-Titanium and Carbo-Triax materials.

The suspension features independent double wishbone made of forged aluminum alloy with helical springs and electronically controlled shock absorbers. It rides on 19 inch wheels all round made of APP forged monolithic aluminum alloy. These wheels are then matched to Pirelli P Zero slick tires.

Rivals include the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12, Aston Martin Valkyrie Pro and the Gordon Murray T.50s – all track only hypercars.