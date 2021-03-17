A new BMW i4 has just been announced today at the BMW Group annual conference.

The BMW i4 is a full electric 4-door Gran Coupe and is expected to enter the market in 2021 together with the new BMW M performance Model.

The BMW i4 will be available in different variants and performance and is expected to cover ranges of up to 590km (WLTP) , 300 miles (EPA) with an output of 530hp and an acceleration from 0-100km\h in 4 seconds. That will put it at per with the new BMW M3 and M4 in terms of performance.

Full information will be released in the coming weeks, for now BMW promises that the new i4 is a “true BMW and the best in class in terms of driving dynamics with zero emmissions”.