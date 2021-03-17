Novitec has equipped the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD with a new styling package that includes a different bumper, developed a new naked carbon front spoiler attached to the fascia and added a front wing on the center to reduce front-axle lift when the car is at high speeds. The carbon flaps at the front are race-inspired and direct the airflow to the side air intakes.

A special trunk lid is offered as optional, the slits on the right and left side of the exterior body direct the air through a duct into the hood to improve the downforce whereas the front spoiler improves the handling and stability of the car. The naked-carbon rocker panels enable the car to appear lower and allows the brakes to cool faster through their integrated air intakes. The same materials are used on the mirror covers and the air intakes on rear windows to optimize the supply of air to the engine.

Additional parts tuned by Novitec include an optional customized glass hood with larger air intakes that helps to cool the engine or the variant pictured, carbon rear wing which increases the rear-axle downforce and Novitec diffuser.

The Huracan Evo RWD is further fitted with Y shaped 9Jx20 wheels with 245/30 ZR 20 high performance tires on the front axle and 12.5Jx21 rims with 325\25 ZR 21 tires on the rear axle for good grip. This Huracan model and wheels are available in two types of attachment system, either a conventional bolt pattern or a center lock design.

The Sport Springs lower the car by about 35mm, clients can also choose an aluminium coilover suspension option with solid-piston shocks originally designed for the GT3 which features 13 selectable compressions and rebounds for low and high speed range.

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD has maintained the power at 610 hp but the high performance exhaust system can boost its power delivery. Clients are given the choice to choose from stainless steel or lighter Inconel materials used in Formula 1 cars. The exhaust system comes with thermal insulation to lower the temperature in the engine bay, the temperature can be further reduced by use of 999 fine gold plating.

Novitec offers a variety of customization options including colors and Alcantara. Performance and price were not mentioned.