Manhart MH3 600 and MH4 600: 2021 BMW M3 and M4 Tuning Parts

Manhart Performance has released a preview of the tuning program for the new 2021 BMW M3(G80) and M4(G82).

Manhart MH3 600 and MH4 600 variants bring enhancements to the factory motor which is rated at 510hp and 650Nm of torque in Competition trim. The output power is expected to increase to 620hp and 750Nm after the installation of MHtronic Powerbox. The regular (non-competition) M3 and M4 will get a total output of 590hp after the MHtronic installation.

Manhart performance has offered both cat-back and OPF-back exhaust systems each with twin carbon tailpipes and middle silencer replacement pipes as optional.

Lowering springs from H&R will be available for the new M3 four-door and M4 two-door as well as in-house concave, forged wheels with dimensions of 9.0×21 inches and fitted 265\30R21 tyres on the front and 10.5×21 inches with 305\25R21 tyres on the rear axle. The buyer can choose an optional typical gold pinstripe on the wheels. A decal kit with golden parts will be available for the MH3 600 and MH4 600 bodywork.

Phase 1 of tuning includes parts and options for tuning and upgrade that the client can choose from. In addition, new carbon aerodynamic parts including bonnet, front splitter, rear spoiler, diffuser and side flaps are being developed.

The Tuning package and performance upgrades will be released later in the year.