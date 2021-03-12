Toyota has revealed the new Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack limited to just 90 units in Europe, with 30 heading to the UK market.

The GR Supra Jarama Racetrack edition got its name from Spain’s Madrid Circuitand is powered by the same 3.0L turbocharged I6 engine found on the regular GR Supra. It’s paired to an 8-speed sports automatic transmission, the acceleration from 0-100km\h is achieved in 4.3 seconds. The output is capped at 340hp while the maximum torque is set to 500Nm and can be tapped from anywhere between between 1,600 rpm and 4,500 rpm.

The exterior features an exclusive Horizon Blue paint, Matte Black 19 inch alloy wheels and red brake calipers.while the interior includes a carbon fiber dashboard, Toyota GR Supra logo and black Alcantara seats.

Additional performance features include adaptive suspension, active differentials, sport tuned steering wheel, Brembo sport brakes and ventilated 348mm discs on the front axle. The stability and agility of the car is further enhanced by the low centre of gravity and low weight. Altogether, the high rigidity bodywork and high aerodynamic efficiency results in a balanced sports car thanks to the short wheelbase.