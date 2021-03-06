Porsche officially released the Taycan Cross Turismo which shares the same architecture with the Taycan sports saloon, albeit with focus on off-road adventures. The Taycan Cross Turismo has an electric drive built on a 800 volts system.

The All-Wheel-Drive high-tech chassis and adaptive air suspension improves off-road experience, it also boasts of 1200 litres of load capacity loaded through the large tailgate at the rear. An increase of 36mm headroom for rear passenger seats makes the Cross Turismo suitable for all driving situations.

The Full Cross Turismo model range consists of the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo and Taycan Turbo S Cross turismo.

The Taycan 4 Cross Turismo has an output of 380PS, a 28.1 kwh\100km combined electricity consumption, 476PS over boost launch control and 388-452 km range. The top speed is capped at 220km\h while the acceleration from 0-100km\h is achieved in 5.1 seconds.

Tycan 4S Cross Turismo has 490 PS, a 28.1 kwh\100km combined electricity consumption, 571PS over boost launch control and 388-452 km range. The top speed is 240km\h top speed while its 0-100km\h time is 4.1 seconds.

The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo on the other hand comes with an output of 625 PS, a 28.7kwh\100km electricity consumption, 680 PS overboost power launch control and a 395-452km range. Top speed is limited to 250km\h while acceleration from 0-100km\h is achieved in 3.3 seconds.

The range topping model is the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo with an output of 625 PS, a 29.4 kwh\100km electricity consumption, 761 PS overboost power launch control and a 388-419km range. Top speed is the same as the Turbo model, 250km\h while acceleration from 0-100km\h is attained in 2.9 seconds.

The performance Battery Plus with a total capacity of 93.4 kWh and the high-tech chassis with All-Wheel-Drive and adaptive air suspension comes standard on all models. The off-road package is optional and increases the ground clearance by 30mm which enables the Cross Turismo to be driven on off-road terrain easily. Gravel Mode is standard and improves stability on rough roads.

Off-road design components include wide wheel archs, front and rear lower aprons and special flaps at the corners of the front and rear bumper to protect the body from stone chips. Sporty accessories include 3 bicycle carriers at the rear and a tailgate that can be opened even when the carrier is loaded.

Porsche also introduced two high-tech e-bikes at the same time, the eBike Sport and eBike Cross which are matched to the Tycan Cross Turismo.