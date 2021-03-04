Spofec revealed their latest Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan now wearing a widebody, 24 inch forged wheels and increased the power.

Dubbed the Spofec Overdose program, fender flares increase the width of the car by 10cm at the front and 12cm at the rear resulting in an overall width of 2.12m. Special rocker panels bind the fender flares at both axles. A Spofec exhaust system is also available with an optional actively controlled exhaust flaps which enable the engine sound to either be discreet or sporty.

The Rolls Royce Black Badge Cullinan is powered by a 6.7 liter V12 engine with two dynamic turbochargers. The output is increased from 600hp to 707hp at a low 5,400 rpm while the torque jumps to 1,060Nm at a low 1,800 rpm. The acceleration from 0-100km\h is achieved in 4.6 seconds while the top speed is electronically limited to 250km\h.

The Cullinan BB featured here is fitted with wide sports 10inch Spofec SP2 wheels in black specially designed for the Overdose transformation and High-performance street tires measuring 295\30 R 24 front and rear as optimal solution.

A special control module for the air suspension lowers the height by around 40mm while the front spoiler reduces the front axle lift at high speeds.