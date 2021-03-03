1.5 Years to Paint it: Meet the Bugatti Divo ‘Lady Bug’

Bugatti recently completed a custom Divo named “Lady Bug” featuring geometric patterns on the body in the shapes of diamonds – finished in special Red and Graphite metallic.

The Bugatti Divo is powered by an 8.0 liter W16 engine with 1,479hp and a top speed of 380 km\h. The car is limited to 40 units worldwide each priced from 5million euros excluding options. Deliveries started in August 2020 and are expected to finish within the first months of 2021.

It took one year and a half for the team to perfect the diamond shaped patterns to exact definition and eventually they had to be modified digitally and positioned on the roofline, doors and rear fender edge. The diamond patterns were separated and transferred into a film which was then stuck on the body. The shapes were replicated with 1600 diamonds all around the body.

After each diamond was checked and passed as perfect, the next task was painting the actual color and removing each diamond. In this process, the paint job was sanded, smoothed, re-touched and re-sanded all over again. The multiple layers of paint blended the diamond patterns into the anthracite color gradient.

The owner of the customized Divo was impressed by the job done and stated “ The thought of this project becoming a reality was exciting and a dream of mine, I was absolutely floored upon delivery”.

Bugatti Divo 1 of 13

Additional Photos by Ted 7

In addition to this Divo, he also owns a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse known as “Hellbug” due to its unique paint work. It was famous for hitting 230mph at an Idaho Freeway during the 2016 Sun Valley Road Rally.

Photos by Hunter Swift