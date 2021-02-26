Volkswagen celebrated it’s 45th birthday by launching an exclusive Golf GTI Clubsport 45 model which is based on 300hp Clubsport version that recently had it’s market launch in Europe.

Golf GTI Clubsport 45 features a 7-speed DSG dual clutch gearbox , has an output of 300hp, 400Nm of torque and an acceleration from 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds – same with the standard Golf GTI Clubsport where the transmission delivers shorter gear ratios compared to the Standard GTI. Exterior body improvements include larger air intakes, black open roof spoiler and separate exhaust system. The first Clubsport GTI could achieve 265hp on normal mode and 290hp on boost function.

A standard exclusive Race package is also available for the GTI 45 clubsport and it includes 19 inch Scottsdale alloy wheels, sport exhaust system with Vmax limiter removal (otherwise speed is limited to 250km/h) and IQ LED Matrix headlights.

The interior showcases GTI Insignia, GTI lettering on the backrest of the front premium sports seats and a ‘45’ lettering on the sport steering wheel at center spoke.

Presale of the car will start next week. Base price in Germany is 47,790 Euros.