A new Defender V8 has joined the family. The familiar 5.0L V8 supercharged petrol engine with an output of 525hp and 625Nm of torque through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The acceleration from 0-100 km/h is achieved in 5.2 seconds and the top speed is set at 240km/h. The Defender V8 is available in both 90 and 110 body designs.

There is also a new XS Edition with a brand new exterior design and an optional larger 11.4 inch Pivi Pro touchscreen. In addition, a new Carpathian Edition has been revealed, the design, performance and capability is based on the V8 Defender while the XS Edition replaces the First Edition and combines bespoke designs and enhancements.

The car has expanded its customization by introducing exterior packs namely the The Bright Pack, Extended Bright Pack and Extended Black Pack to enhance the Defender’s profile, wireless charging with signal booster is set as standard.

The new Dynamic Program is available exclusively for the Defender V8 and offers improved off-road capabilities as well as handling balance on tarmac and loose surfaces. The new Defender V8 features a larger diameter and anti-roll bars for sharp cornering and increased grip.

Unique exterior enhancements include bespoke badging, quad exhaust system with well defined tailpipes, 22inch alloy wheels in Satin Dark Grey and Xenon Blue brake calipers with 20 inch brake discs. The exhaust system soundtrack can be improved by selecting the Dynamic program in the terrain response system.

The exterior benefits from Land Rover’s signature recyclable satin protective film which protects the car from scratches and off-road stone chips. Clients can choose between three colors i.e Carpathian Grey, Yulong White and Santorini Black. Carpathian Grey and Yulong white with Narvic Black roof is also available. The interior of the Carpathian Edition features the same upgrades as the Defender V8, seats in Miko Suedecloth with Robustec accents, Alcantara wrapped steering wheel and illuminated tread plates.

The XS Edition is available in P400 Petrol, P400e (PHEV) and D250 (MHEV) diesel. Interior of the XS Edition features heated and electric memory seats in grained leather. Exterior colors available are Silicon Silver, Hakuba Silver, Gondwana Stone and Santorini Black.

Prices of the new Defender V8 start at 98,505 pounds for the 90, and 102,250 pounds OTR for the 110 in the UK. USA pricing starts at $100k for the 90 V8 and $107k for the 110 V8.